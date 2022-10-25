DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills.
The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
“This event will provide residents with the opportunity to learn how to reduce their utility bills,” said Turner (D-Springfield). “With so many families struggling, I’m glad to be able to connect them with available resources to help them save their hard-earned money.”
Those wishing to participate can bring copies of their gas, electric and phone bills for free, one-on-one consultations with CUB’s experts.
Registration is recommended but walk-ins will be welcomed.
During the event, the representative will evaluate participants’ bills to determine if they are signed up with an alternative supplier or paying for unnecessary products or services. CUB will also let participants know if they are eligible for money-saving programs, like financial assistance, and share information about energy efficiency programs.
For more information on the program, visit www.citizensutilityboard.org or contact Turner’s office at 217-706-5311.
