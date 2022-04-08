(WAND WEATHER)- Warmer weather will follow freezing temperatures across Central Illinois.
Rain and snow showers are still possible today and early tonight across the area as a large area of low pressure rotates around the Great Lakes.
Along with the wintry mix, it'll be breezy and colder today and tonight.
Lows tonight will drop into the upper-20s and low-30s. A "Freeze Warning" covers parts of Central Illinois.
Slowly improving weather is expected Saturday with a sun and cloud mix and highs in the 40s to near 50°.
It turns much warmer Sunday into early next week with highs in the 60s Sunday and in the low-to-mid-70s Monday through Wednesday.
However, daily chances of showers and storms are likely from Sunday evening through much of next week!
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
