Ayer, MASS. (NBC10) - A freight train derailed in Ayer, Massachusetts, Thursday, prompting local firefighters to urge people to avoid the area.
The derailment took place near Sculley Road, according to the Ayer Fire Department. They noted in a Facebook post that, "The railroad cars involved do NOT contain hazardous materials."
Footage from the scene shows several train cars turned over, with their cargo spilled onto the side of the tracks.
It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt. Most of the cars in the train were still on the tracks.
