DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Travel on Amtrak and you’re bound to eventually be on a train that is delayed. Those delays are often caused by Amtrak being forced into sidings to wait for passing freight trains.
According to Amtrak dispatching decisions by freight railroads caused 900,000 minutes in passenger delays in 2021. That’s despite a more than 50-year law which gives the passenger service priority over freight trains.
“We need to enforce the law and make them live up to it,” Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, tells WAND News regarding the delays caused by freight railroads. “I’ve been on those trains (Amtrak). My wife’s been on those trains. It’s so frustrating to think you’re doing the right thing traveling Amtrak and then get stuck on the siding by these freight railroads.”
The Federal Railroad Administration has a federal standard requiring 80% of Amtrak trains to be on time. If not, the freight railroads can face penalties if they caused the delay. 14 out of 15 long distance routes nationally failed to meet the standard in 2021. While more than half of the state-supported routes in the nation fell below the standard. Illini/Saluki and Lincoln Service trains in Illinois all fell below the required standard.
