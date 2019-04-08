DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Celebration organizers say they have canceled the French Fried 5K in 2019.
The event, scheduled for June 1, has been part of summer events in Decatur for the last three years. An email sent to WAND-TV from Decatur Celebration Manager Cheryl Pinkley said organizers “determined it is in the best interest of the organization” to instead focus on the Decatur Celebration.
The email explains that refunds are available for people who have already registered for the 5K. Either the full registration fee can be refunded or one Band Together Wristband can be given out for every $10 already paid. The wristbands allow entry into the 2019 Decatur Celebration, which runs from Aug. 2-4.
Pinkley offered “our sincerest apologies” for any inconvenience caused by the decision to cancel the 5K.
WAND-TV talked with Decatur Celebration Producer Jarrod Cox, who said organizers will gather after the 2019 Celebration ends to make a decision about the future of the French Fried 5K in the coming years.