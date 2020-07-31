MILWAUKEE (WAND) - Positive COVID-19 tests among St. Louis Cardinals employees have lead to Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers being postpones.
Jon Heyman of the MLB Newtwork reported the news.
This would have been the Brewers home opener.
Two Cardinals employees tested positive. It is not clear who those employees are.
The Cardinals are going to remain at the team hotel as part of self-isolation efforts, according to Derrick S. Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Earlier this week, the Miami Marlins home opener scheduled for Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.
The Cardinals went 46-30 in division games in 2019. St. Louis hit .245 as a team last year while averaging 8.2 hits per game.
This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.
