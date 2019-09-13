(WAND) - Maybe Friday the 13th is not so unlucky after all! Many retailers are offering deals for the spooky day.
Krispy Kreme is offering two dozen donuts for $13. To get the deal, you need this coupon from the company's website. The offer is valid for either two Original Glazed Dozens or one Original Glazed dozen and one Assorted dozen. There is a a limit of two redemptions at the special price.
Build-A-Bear is offering many of their stuffed animals for $13 today. They are also offering a 13% off your order coupon available HERE.
Many tattoo shops offer Friday the 13 deals. Participation and pricing varies by location, so check in with your local shops. Many will offer tattoos for around $13 (with a $7 lucky tip added on).
Urban Outfitters is offering 13% off of online orders on Friday the 13th.