EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) – An Indiana couple decided not to waste anytime getting married in order to have the bride's dying dad there for the ceremony.
Shelby Conville told WAND-TV that it wasn’t the wedding she had on her mind. However, when they received the news a month ago that her dad’s cancer had returned, they knew they wanted him to be a part of it.
Shelby's friend Nalen asked the couple if they’d be willing to get married in the ICU, so her dad would be there.
Shelby and Jared were originally set on getting married in October. However, when Shelby’s dad stopped responding to chemo and was placed in ICU they decided to plan a new wedding in less than 30 minutes.
Her family and friends rushed to get her a new dress, since hers wouldn’t be here until February. Jared dressed in a Colts jersey because Shelby’s father and Jared were both huge fans. The two always joked about having a Colts themed wedding.
The couple's pastor also rushed to the ICU to marry them. A family friend she has known since she was five years old was able to walk her down the aisle.
“It was very emotional, and bittersweet. But I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Shelby said.
She was happy her dad got to see his baby girl get married.
Shortly after the wedding her dad asked to be taken off life support. As of Tuesday, he was still in the ICU.
Shelby said she wanted to thank everyone for helping her plan the wedding and for all the support she has received on social media.
The family said they are praying for a miracle.