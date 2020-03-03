DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A police deputy was injured after a woman violated Scott's Law on Jan. 26.
Several months later, Michael Vice is still on his long road to recovery. One of his former co-workers, Alyssa Bell, said when she heard about the accident, she wanted to find a way to help.
"I texted my mom and said hey, we should look into doing something like bracelets," said Alyssa Bell.
They worked on a few designs and eventually found the perfect one for Michael. The bracelets say #strengthforMV and Move Over.
"If you see someone tending to an accident, you don't know how hurt they are. Let alone our deputies that are trying to save that person and then they end up getting hurt - it's just the (simple) fact of moving over when you see lights," she said.
Bell has been selling the bracelets on her personal Facebook page and will be using the money to help Michael and his family with the medical expenses.
"This accident happened. It happens a lot more frequently than people think. It's not just Mike, but other deputies and they risk their lives for us. We can do the simple task of getting over (moving over) when we see them," she said.
