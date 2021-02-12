(WAND) - Flurries can be expected throughout the day Friday, with snow chances increasing Friday night into Saturday.
1 - 2" are possible from McLean to Iroquois County. Meanwhile, up to 1" can be expected to the south on the Jacksonville-Decatur-Danville line.
Snow will start to become more isolated mid-morning leaving us with flurries throughout the day Saturday.
All eyes turn to temperatures Saturday Evening, as lows could reach -5°, with windchills closer to -20°. This would meet National Weather Service's criteria to issue a Wind Chill Advisory (not issued at this time). At those temperatures, frostbite is possible in less than 15 minutes.
Highs Sunday will be just shy of 10°, with more snow in the forecast come Monday, Feb. 15th.
