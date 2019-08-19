GLENDALE, Wisconsin (WAND) – A family from Wisconsin found an unexpected item in their salad bag during dinner.
Karlie Allen told NBC affiliate, WTMI her brother noticed what appeared to be a frog in a salad mix that had just picked up from a local store.
Karlie at first thought it was a joke, so she decided to pull out her phone and was able to capture the critter on video inside the salad.
The family let the frog go but showed the video to the store. They were issued a refund, but they told the station they still want answers.
"One,” Karlie asked, “how the heck how did that get in there and two, that is absolutely disgusting!"
The frog was found in a Simple Truth Organic Lettuce that was bought at a Pick ‘n Save store.
Roundy's Supermarkets is the parent company for the grocery store, and apologized with the explanation, "This happens from time to time when organic products are involved.”