DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - More than 70 runners have to cover 91.4 miles over the weekend, and the goal is to get to Peoria.
Once they have made it safely, they'll join other runners to do a telethon for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
The plan is to get there by Saturday afternoon. Volunteers spent the summer raising $96,000, and the relay-style event is a way to celebrate the accomplishment. While the run is a time to best themselves as a team, for Megan Holt, this was bigger than her.
'Within about six months, both of my parents were diagnosed with cancer," Holt said. "I felt like this was something I could (do) when there's so many things out of my control."
Traveling 91 miles by foot overnight is not an easy task, but Holt said each step means everything to her.
"It's nothing compared to what they go through," she said.
Holt encourages people to challenge themselves. She said anyone can be a runner.
"I was never a runner, still don't consider myself a runner," Holt said. "When you have a challenge and whole team behind you, you can do it."