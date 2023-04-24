SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Giving back runs in this family's blood. Usually they're in the kitchen, feeding Springfield one lasagna at a time. For their next mission, they're going from the oven to the boutique.
"Little Bit's freshman year for homecoming, we didn't have a lot of money and dresses were super expensive. And we struggled. I don't think anyone should have to struggle," said Beth Ballinger, from Feeding Springfield One Lasagna at a Time.
Beth's daughter took on the family tradition of giving and found her own way to contribute to the community. Two years and over 400 dresses later, Bit's Boutique is ready to serve those in need.
"One day her friend couldn't go to homecoming with her, and she felt bad. So, she came up with the idea starting her own boutique, so that's what we did," said Stratus Roberts, daughter.
"Dresses, and shoes, and dinner before, I mean it's some people just can't do that. And it's just not fair to the kids, it's not fair to the parents who have to experience that struggle," said Ballinger.
The boutique is offering suits, shoes, jewelry, ties and more. Anyone in need can come find the perfect fit.
"Try on every dress, every suit, every shoe, whatever you want. Try it on, find what you want, go enjoy your night. Bring it back and we'll see you again next year," said Ballinger.
Bit Boutique is based in Springfield, but anyone in need can check it out and use their services. To schedule an appointment, message Beth Ballinger here.
