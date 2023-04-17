(WAND) - We're feeling a temporary blast of winter across Central Illinois.
After the recent warmth with six days of highs in the 70s and 80s, it turned much colder Sunday.
A light wintry mix is possible this morning before sunshine returns this afternoon. It'll be rather windy today with gusts topping 40 mph. Highs will be in the 50s.
A "Frost Advisory" covers much of Central Illinois tonight as lows drop into the low-to-mid-30s. Some hometowns may have freezing temperatures for a few hours.
It'll be much warmer Tuesday and Wednesday with 60s and sunshine Tuesday and highs well into the 70s Wednesday.
A couple of showers and storms may accompany a warm front Wednesday, but we'll see a better chance of strong to severe storms Thursday as a cold front moves across Central Illinois.
It'll be cooler Friday into the weekend, and it could be a wet period.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.