(WAND) - Frozen berries sold at Aldi's have been recalled, because they may be contaminated with Hepatitis A.
Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease.
Wawona Frozen Foods is recalling packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries sold at Aldi Grocery Stores and frozen raspberries sold at Raley's Family of Fine Stores.
The frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries were packaged under the Aldi and Raley's private labels.
Wawona Frozen Foods issued the recall after a sample tested positive for Hepatitis A during a government sampling program.
There have been no illnesses reported so far.
A Hepatitis A virus infection can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. In rare cases, Hepatitis A infections can progress to liver failure.
Illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water.
Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool.
The recalled frozen raspberries were packaged and sold in these sizes and with the following accompanying information:
Aldi:
- Season's Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, "best by" date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. "Product of Chile." UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o Season's Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, "best by" date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. "Product of USA, Chile." UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9 Raley's:
- Raley's Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12 ounce bags, "best by" date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) "Product of Chile." UPC Code: 46567 00754
The frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries were distributed throughout stores in Aldi and Raley's Family of Fine store chains. The recalled frozen raspberries were imported from Chile.
Consumers who have purchased the above products should not eat them and should either thrown them out or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Aldi and Raley customers with questions may contact Wawona Frozen Foods at 866-913-0667.