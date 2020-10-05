Walmart

(WAND) - Cut and sliced apples, grapes, mango, pineapples and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart and sold as "Freshness Guaranteed" are part of expanded recall over possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recall is precautionary after Listeria was found on equipment used in an area near where the products are packed.

The recall affects product codes of various fresh fruit items shipped directly to Walmart retail distribution centers and sent to select stores located in AR, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MO, OK, and TX.

The products were packaged in various size clam shell containers. The “best if used by” dates are between October 3, 2020 and October 11, 2020 and the products are as follows:

UPCItem DescriptionBest if used by:
68113118012APPLE GRAPE TRAY w/ CARMEL 2 lbs 10oz10/7/202010/8/2020-
68113118006GREEN APPLE SLICES 32oz10/8/202010/9/202010/10/2020
68113118007MIXED APPLE SLICES 32oz10/8/202010/9/202010/10/2020
68113118004RED APPLE SLICES 14oz10/10/202010/11/2020-
68113118010RED APPLE SLICES 32oz10/8/202010/9/2020-
68113118014CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 10oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/2020
68113118015CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 16oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/2020
68113118023SEASONAL FRUIT TRAY 40oz10/3/202010/4/2020-
68113135509SUMMER BLEND 5oz10/3/202010/4/2020-
68113135510TROPICAL BLEND 5oz10/3/202010/4/2020-
68113118037MANGO CHUNK 10oz10/3/202010/4/2020-
68113118038MANGO SPEARS 16oz10/4/2020--
68113118039PINEAPPLE GRAPE MANGO BLEND 16oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/2020
68113118042PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 10oz10/3/2020--
68113118046PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 16oz10/4/2020--
68113118043PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 42oz10/10/202010/11/2020-
68113118044PINEAPPLE SPEARS 32oz10/5/2020--
68113118047RED GRAPES 10oz10/4/2020--
68113118048SEASONAL BLEND 10oz10/3/202010/4/2020-
68113118049SEASONAL BLEND 16oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/2020
68113118050SEASONAL BLEND 32oz10/5/2020--
68113118069SEASONAL TRIO 32oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/2020

Country Fresh has not received any reports of illnesses to date.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children and elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

It can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

