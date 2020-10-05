(WAND) - Cut and sliced apples, grapes, mango, pineapples and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart and sold as "Freshness Guaranteed" are part of expanded recall over possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The recall is precautionary after Listeria was found on equipment used in an area near where the products are packed.
The recall affects product codes of various fresh fruit items shipped directly to Walmart retail distribution centers and sent to select stores located in AR, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MO, OK, and TX.
The products were packaged in various size clam shell containers. The “best if used by” dates are between October 3, 2020 and October 11, 2020 and the products are as follows:
|UPC
|Item Description
|Best if used by:
|68113118012
|APPLE GRAPE TRAY w/ CARMEL 2 lbs 10oz
|10/7/2020
|10/8/2020
|-
|68113118006
|GREEN APPLE SLICES 32oz
|10/8/2020
|10/9/2020
|10/10/2020
|68113118007
|MIXED APPLE SLICES 32oz
|10/8/2020
|10/9/2020
|10/10/2020
|68113118004
|RED APPLE SLICES 14oz
|10/10/2020
|10/11/2020
|-
|68113118010
|RED APPLE SLICES 32oz
|10/8/2020
|10/9/2020
|-
|68113118014
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 10oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118015
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 16oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118023
|SEASONAL FRUIT TRAY 40oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|-
|68113135509
|SUMMER BLEND 5oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|-
|68113135510
|TROPICAL BLEND 5oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|-
|68113118037
|MANGO CHUNK 10oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|-
|68113118038
|MANGO SPEARS 16oz
|10/4/2020
|-
|-
|68113118039
|PINEAPPLE GRAPE MANGO BLEND 16oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118042
|PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 10oz
|10/3/2020
|-
|-
|68113118046
|PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 16oz
|10/4/2020
|-
|-
|68113118043
|PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 42oz
|10/10/2020
|10/11/2020
|-
|68113118044
|PINEAPPLE SPEARS 32oz
|10/5/2020
|-
|-
|68113118047
|RED GRAPES 10oz
|10/4/2020
|-
|-
|68113118048
|SEASONAL BLEND 10oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|-
|68113118049
|SEASONAL BLEND 16oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118050
|SEASONAL BLEND 32oz
|10/5/2020
|-
|-
|68113118069
|SEASONAL TRIO 32oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
Country Fresh has not received any reports of illnesses to date.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children and elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
It can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
