Washington, D.C. (WAND) – Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, had sharp criticisms recently concerning the crypto market and saying cryptocurrency has ripped off investors to the tune of billions of dollars.
Durbin cited to the staggering declines in crypto in 2022. He pointed to several investments including Bitcoin and FTX.
“To put it in perspective if you bought one Bitcoin at the start of 2022, held on to it until today, you would be down $25,000,” Senator Durbin stated. He then pointed to the collapse of FTX a crypto exchange whose founder was arrested.
“For Americans who were scammed into investing into FTX there is little hope of retrieving any of their money.”
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.