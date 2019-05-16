PESOTUM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police is warning drivers to fill up on fuel before driving down portions of Interstate 57 in Champaign County.
Troopers say fuel is no longer available at several exits off I-57 between mile posts 212 and 238.
They say that drivers who aren't gassing up are finding themselves out of luck and stranded on the interstate. Troopers warn that being stranded can be extremely dangerous.
Drivers are asked to insure they have at least half a tank of fuel while driving on the interstate.
Below are a list of exits that have or do not have fuel:
- 212 Tuscola has multiple fuel stations.
- 220 Pesotum NONE
- 229 Monticello Road NONE
- 232 Curtis Road NONE
- 235 University Avenue/I-72 (must travel into town)
- 237 I-74 (must travel eastbound to other exits with fuel)
- 238 Olympian Avenue has fuel station.
- 240 Market Street has fuel station.