Fuji Japanese Steak House & Sushi closed by health department
Brett Martin
Dec 16, 2018 Updated Dec 17, 2018

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fuji Japanese Steak House & Sushi has been closed down by the Macon County Health Department. Customers reported seeing cockroaches on the cooking grill.The restaurant released a statement apologizing to the community.Owners promised they are stepping up daily inspections.You can see their full statement on their Facebook page.