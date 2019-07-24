DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department has closed Fuji Japanese Steakhouse for the second time in a year, WAND-TV has learned.
The station found a MCHD sign on the door of the business, located at 4292 N. Prospect Drive, Wednesday evening. A report explaining why it has been closed was not immediately available.
As WAND-TV previously reported, the health department closed Fuji in December 2018 after customers reported seeing cockroaches on the cooking grill multiple times. The business apologized and said it would step up daily inspections.
"We strive to follow every best practice in the industry and are now instituting additional quality control measures to ensure our guests have the highest quality dining experience," Fuji said in a December statement.
An MCHD inspection at that time revealed over a dozen live cockroaches near the grills and kitchen, as well as what officials believed to be a dead mouse in a storage area.
The restaurant reopened later in December after addressing those issues.
Fuji owner Kevin Wong offered a statement to WAND-TV Wednesday night.
"We are looking into the cause of this issue and will keep you informed of our progress," he said.