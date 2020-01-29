DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A full recount of the Macon County Sheriff's race will take place in the coming weeks, according to a joint statement released from Sheriff Tony Brown and Jim Root.
The recount will take place in Macon County by county clerk Josh Tanner. The date for the recount has not been set, but it will take place over the coming weeks.
The statement was issued by the attorney representing Brown. Root confirmed to WAND-TV that he authorized the statement. Neither had any additional statements on the recount.
According to the statement, the candidates have agreed to conduct a full recount of all ballots cast in the 2018.
"While both Brown and Root maintain their positions with respect to the election contest, both agree that conducting a full hand recount at this juncture will aid in the disposition of the election contest, and ultimately benefit the citizens of Macon County," the statement said.
According to Tanner, he is still waiting on a order from the judge to being the recount. The recount cannot begin until he has been ordered by a judge or the judge could leave it up to the clerk's office to figure out when they want to begin the recount.