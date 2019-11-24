The fifth and final season of Fuller House hits Netflix on Dec. 6 but Aunt Becky, played by Lori Loughlin, will not be in any of the episodes.
Loughlin is awaiting trial for her alleged role in the college admissions scandal. She and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying $500,000 to an admissions consultant to help get their daughter in to the University of Southern California.
Netflix announced the final season back in January. The show is a spin-off of the beloved 80's/90's sitcom Full House.
This show has been mainly focused on D.J Tanner (Candice Cameron), Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweeten) and Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), but Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), Uncle Jessie (John Stamos), Uncle Joey (Dave Couiler) and Aunt Becky (Loughlin) have made numerous cameos throughout the show's run.
Netflix has not yet commented on Loughlin's departure from the show.
You can watch the season 5 Part A trailer below.