BANNER, Ill. (WAND) — Deputies and dispatchers from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office were recognized in a post from Fulton County's Emergency Service and Disaster Agency.
The post from the agency thanks the department for responding to drivers in hail damaged cars and assisting with traffic control around Banner, Illinois. According to the post, their assistance likely prevented a larger incident from occurring.
Severe weather conditions continue across central Illinois on Friday.
