FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Fulton County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police are looking for a woman missing and considered to be in danger.
Jody Mccamey, 76, is 5'3" and weighs 125 lbs. She has black hair.
She was driving a maroon 2007 Jeep Patriot with Illinois license MCAMEY1.
Mccamey has a condition which places her in danger, police said.
She was last seen July 2 around 6 p.m. at 23707 N. Wee-Ma Tuk Rd. in Cuba, IL.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 309- 547- 2277 or call 911.
