DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur organization is providing learning tools and other essentials to students during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Boys & Girls Club of Decatur is offering "Fun Learning Bags" to kids. Each bag contains items to help students exercise their brains without technology, including books, jump ropes, games, education worksheets and arts and crafts activities.
The bags also include personal hygiene items, snack and drinks.
There are three days in which the bags will be available, beginning Monday and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day.
- Monday, March 23 - Open to BGC club member families
- Wednesday, March 25 - Open to community
- Friday, March 27 - Open to community
More information can be found on the Boys & Girls Club Facebook page or by calling (217)422-9605.