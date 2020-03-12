DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Macon County has approved funding for a full recount of the 2018 Macon County sheriff’s race.
The decision came Thursday night from the Macon County Board. This comes after a heated election saw Tony “Chubby” Brown defeat Jim Root by one vote, leading to a discovery recount ordered by Root to look into voting in different districts.
Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield said the vote was unanimous in favor of approving funding.
The recount will start around April 1, he said, and extend for about eight to 10 days. It is expected to cost between $7,000 and $8,000.