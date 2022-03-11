DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Plans are underway to hold a fundraiser to benefit Alzheimer's Disease research and patient care in Decatur.
Steve Nichols, a WAND employee, organized an event to help raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's Disease. Nichols knows the disease all too well. His mother, Ginny Nichols, was diagnosed with it in 2016.
However, for the Nichols family, they knew Ginny was showing signs of the disease before the diagnosis.
"Mom was always so energetic and twitchy, just like I am," Steve said. "She was just falling asleep on the couch, and when she would wake up and look at you, it was like she was looking through you."
Steve said his mom was like the sun and South Shores, where they lived, was the solar system. She was the bright spot in the neighborhood and always had a smile on her face. Alzheimer's started to fade Ginny and her smile.
"I don't think it was hard for her at the end, because she was full on into Alzheimer's, but prior to it, she was in and out of it. When she was in it, she was fine. When came out of it and be able to realize what was happening, she would cry and say why is this happening to me," said Laura Rayhill, Ginny's daughter.
Ginny passed away in June 2021. After her death, Steve decided to take his anger, sadness and frustration at the disease and plan a fundraising event to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's.
A Jam to Remember will feature 5 local bands, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. The event will be at Sliderz Bar & Grill on May 7, 2021 from 6 p.m. to midnight. To purchase tickets, click here.
