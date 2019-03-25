CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A fundraiser is being held for a family that lost their home and belongings in the Shores Jewelry store fire.
Jason Shores, owner of store owner Harold Shores, lived in an apartment above the store with his fiance and 11-month-old son.
They and others living above the building got out safely when it went up in flames last week, but they lost everything.
The community is coming together to support them.
A fundraiser will be held at Ike's bar in Charleston Monday night at 5. There is a $5 entrance fee at the door, and donation buckets will be passed around.
All money raised will go to support Jason Shores and his family.
A GoFundMe account has also been set up to support them.