Decatur, Ill (WAND) – At the height of the COVID pandemic Illinois child care centers worried about paying employees and whether they would be able to keep their doors open. Eventually, dollars from the American Rescue Plan provided child stabilization support saving jobs and facilities.
“We’ve provided grants to child care centers over a billion dollars since the pandemic including $800 million in ARPA Child Stabilization funding,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker.
Illinois was a big beneficiary of those funds targeting child care. The 3,006 child care centers that received stabilization grants in the state most commonly used the money to pay employees and to keep programs staffed.
On average, child care centers have received an award of $169,400 while family homes received $9,000. The final award sizes are expected to increase as payments continue into 2023.
