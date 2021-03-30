MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - The funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen Illinois State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken.
Trooper Hanneken was killed in a one vehicle crash while on duty in Bondville on March 25.
His funeral will be held Thursday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Zion Intermediate School, 310 S. Henderson Street, Mt. Zion, IL 62549.
A first responder walk-through will begin immediately after funeral services.
Interment services are private.
“It is with profound heartache and unfathomable sadness that I inform you of the death of Trooper Todd Hanneken. We are asking the public to respectfully give consideration to the family of Trooper Hanneken and the ISP while we grieve and work through this tragedy,” stated Director Brendan Kelly. Trooper Hanneken was 45 years old and a 20-year veteran of the Illinois State Police. He is survived by his wife Shelley, his two sons, Ben and Nick, his brother Chad, his mother Vickie and father, retired Illinois State Police Trooper Jerry Hanneken.
Trooper Hanneken began his career with the Illinois State Police on June 01, 2000, as a cadet at the Illinois State Police Academy (ISPA). He was assigned to Cadet Class 100. After graduating from the ISPA, he was assigned to District 15 - Oakbrook. On December 01, 2002, Todd transferred to District 10 patrol in Pesotum. In November 2017, Todd took an assignment with the Commercial Vehicles Unit in District 10. Todd transferred back to patrol in July 2018, and most recently achieved the rank of Senior Master Trooper.
Throughout his career with the ISP, Trooper Hanneken was recognized for his strong work ethic, his willingness to help others, and his wonderful sense of humor. On October 30, 2019, Trooper Hanneken received the Medal for Honor at the Illinois State Police Awards Ceremony for pulling a man from a burning vehicle on May 8, 2018. The Hanneken family and the ISP would like to thank the public for their support and condolences during this difficult time.
