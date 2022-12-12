(WAND) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for State Senator Scott Bennett.
A spokesperson from the Office of the Senate President confirmed that a memorial service for Senator Scott Bennett will be held on Monday, December 19 at 10:00 a.m. at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts (500 S. Goodwin Ave. Urbana, IL 61801).
Sen. Bennett was 45 years old when he died suddenly from complications of a brain tumor on Friday. He left behind a legacy of legislation as well as his wife Stacy and two children.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
