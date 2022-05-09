CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- The family of seven year old Whyatt Yarnell mourns their loss after Whyatt's courageous battle against cancer ended on Friday.
Arrangements for his funeral and visitation have been released. Yarnell's services will be at Adam's Funeral Chapel in Charleston on Friday, May 13. Visitation will run from 2-4 p.m. on that date, with funeral services running from 4-5 p.m. A dinner will follow services at Immanuel Lutheran Church/Preschool from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Yarnell was diagnosed with pineoblastoma in the summer of 2019. After treatment, he was in remission for a year, before having a relapse in March of 2021.
Click here to learn more about Yarnell's story.
