AVON, Ill. (WAND) – Funeral arrangements are set for a Fulton County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty.
39-year-old Troy Chisum was killed around 2 p.m. Tuesday in rural Fulton County while responding to a battery call.
42-year-old Nathan Woodring was arrested and is accused of killing Chisum. He was taken into custody after barricading himself inside the home overnight.
Chisum's visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Cuba High School, and the funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m.