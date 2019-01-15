SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Funeral arrangements are set for a trooper who died at the scene of a traffic crash.
On Jan. 12, Trooper Christopher Lambert lost his life while assisting at the scene of an Interstate 294 crash near Willow Road. An approaching car failed to stop and hit him, leaving him with serious injuries. Lambert died at 7:24 p.m. that night while at Glenbrook Hospital.
Lambert’s career with the Illinois State Police started in 2013, when he joined as part of Cadet Class 123. At the time of his death, he was part of the District 15 Criminal Patrol Team.
State police say he “was recognized for his hard work, criminal interdiction efforts, and for being a rising leader amongst his peers”. He is survived by his wife, one-year-old daughter and parents.
The schedule for his visitation and service includes:
VISITATION
Willow Creek Community Church
67 Algonquin Road, South Barrington, Ill.
Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
FUNERAL
Willow Creek Community Church
67 Algonquin Road, South Barrington, Ill.
Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Lambert’s burial service will be private.
Instead of flowers, donations can be made to Lambert’s family by visiting this link or mailing the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation (P.O. Box 8168, Springfield). Donations submitted online should include a note in the comment section saying “Trooper Lambert Memorial Fund”.