ST. LOUIS (WAND) - A funeral was held for late Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock on Saturday.
The private service was held at Greater Grace Church in Ferguson. Following the private service, the family led a procession to Busch stadium where they put down a wreath at Lou's statue.
The family is asking that contributions be made to the Lou Brock Foundation.
The Cardinals have set up a page on their website to honor Lou and allow fans to share condolences and messages. You can find that page by clicking here.
Brock died at age 81 last Sunday, Sept. 6. He was battling several health conditions.
Brock was known as a base stealing icon. In 1979 Brock retired as the single-season and all-time leader in stolen bases before Ricky Henderson later surpassed both marks. Brock was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1985. Brock was a six-time All-Star and eight-time stolen base leader.
Brock started his career with the Chicago Cubs before he was shipped to St.Louis in 1964. Brock and the Cardinals later won the World Series that season. Brock later led the Cardinals to another World Series title in 1967.
