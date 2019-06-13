CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Services will be held Wednesday for a 4 month old girl from Clinton who was found unresponsive Sunday.
Emily Killian's funeral will be Wednesday June 19 at noon at the Life Bridges Church in Clinton.
Emily was born February 8, 2019, in Springfield.
She was found unresponsive on Sunday around 8:45 a.m.
Emergency crews rushed to a home in the 400 block of South Jackson St. The baby was transported to Warner Hospital & Health Services, but was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m.
The Department of Children and Family Services confirms it has dealt with the family of child who died in Clinton before.
DCFS leaders say they had contact with Eric and Sarah Killian in 2014, 2017 and 2018 for alleged neglect involving at least one of their other children. While 2014 and 2018 allegations proved unfounded, the parents were investigated for neglect in 2017.
Her death remains under investigation.