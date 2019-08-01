LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - When mentioning a funeral or funeral home, more often than not the emotions around the story will more than likely be characterized as sad, gloomy or mournful.
However, there is a funeral home in Lincoln that's changing the way we feel when we think and talk about death. Holland, Berry and Bennett Funeral Home sees a number of sad and heartbroken people walk through their doors, but co-owner and director Lesleigh Bennett and working to shift that feeling.
"We're coming into someone's life at sometimes their lowest point," mentioned Bennett as she spoke about her role within Holland, Berry and Bennett Funeral Home.
Bennett makes an effort to be involved in the community. Originally from the Carbondale area, she now calls Lincoln her home with her husband and kids. She said Lincoln is a great area to raise and family and own a business and that's why she's working to invest more time and effort into spreading positivity around her community.
"We really want to be the light for this community and show people that you are not alone," explained Bennett.
The funeral home director and owner started making kindness rocks. Bennett explained she bought some flat stones and painted positive messages and words on them. Each rock unique in size, shape and design has painted words like peace, hope, love, prayer on them. Other's include small messages like, you're not alone and home is here.
"We just want people to know we are here for them," explained Bennett. "We want people to be able to pick up this rock and know they are not alone. There are people in the community here to help."
Each of these rocks is placed around town and surrounding areas. Bennett explained there are a number of people fighting addiction, working through depression or just going through a rough patch in life. She hopes when someone stumbles upon the kindness rock they will feel loved.
"There are a lot of people who are struggling," said Bennett. "It's important to me to let them know that there is someone there."
If someone stumbles upon a rock in town Bennett encourages them to pick it up, hold on to it or place it in a new place for someone else to see.
Finally, Bennett adds there are a number of services in the community for people who have hit a bump in the road. She said if someone needs help with grief and loss she encourages them to reach out and ask for help. Holland, Berry and Bennett Funeral Home has resources.
To get in touch with Lesleigh you can call 217-732-2638 or click here to be directed to the funeral home's website.