(WAND)- The funeral service for the late Chicago civil rights activist Timuel Black has been arranged for Friday morning.
Black, who was 102-years-old, passed away earlier this month on October 13.
NBC Chicago reports over the course of his life, Black fought on the front lines for civil rights in the United States, worked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and helped the late Mayor Harold Washington win the 1983 election.
The funeral will be live-streamed on YouTube, as the family has requested only invited guests and speakers at the services.
Speakers at the service include Sen. Dick Durbin, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle, Obama Foundation Executive VP Michael Alexander Strautmanis and Peggy Montes of the DuSable Museum of African American History.
The eulogy at Fridays service will be given by Rev. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church.
According to the family, a public memorial service will be held Dec. 5 at the University of Chicago.
