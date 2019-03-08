FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - A funeral service will be held Sunday for a Maroa-Forsyth High School student who passed away suddenly this week.
15-year-old Cole Evans of Forsyth died at his home.
He was a freshman at Maroa-Forsyth High School.
Cole was a Cubs fan, loved to hunt, fish and play sports, and loved spending time with friends at local Forsyth restaurants.
Students at Maroa-Forsyth High School wore Cubs gear in his memory this week.
His funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 11 at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home 2801 North Monroe St. in Decatur. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 10 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Maroa Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated for a memorial scholarship fund in Cole’s name.