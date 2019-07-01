CUBA, Ill. (WAND) – The funeral for a Fulton County deputy killed in the line of duty is being held Monday.
39-year-old Troy Chisum was killed in rural Fulton County while responding to a battery call.
42-year-old Nathan Woodring was arrested and is accused of killing Chisum. He was taken into custody after barricading himself inside the home overnight.
Chisum's funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Cuba Middle-Senior High School.
Funeral procession:
Funeral Procession Route
The procession is projected to depart the church at around 1:30 p.m. and will follow the below route at a low speed.
Intersections along the route will be blocked to allow for safe travel of the vehicles in the procession.
The public is encouraged to line the route.
Procession #1 - Fulton Co SO and Family
Procession #2 - Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS
Procession # 1 and #2
• Exit Cuba High School parking lot turning left (south) onto IL RT 97.
• IL RT 97 into Lewistown.
• IL RT 97 to US 24 turn left (East)
• US 24 to IL RT 9/24 JTC Banner (turn right)
• US 24 to Bartonville
Procession #1
• Continue onto Peoria on Adams Street to Adams/Washington split.
• Turn slightly to the right onto Washington Street
• Washington Street to Eaton Street split
• Eaton back onto Adams Street
• Continue to 1324 NE Adams
Procession #2
• US 24 to I474 East towards Bloomington
• Released from detail