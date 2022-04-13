SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois House sent the new FY 2023 budget to Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday.
The budget was finalized by the House early Saturday. It’s a budget the governor is expected to sign without changes. The Democratic controlled legislature says the budget is balanced.
“Gone are the days when this state balances its budget at your expense, forcing local governments to raise property taxes,” said Pritzker.
Democratic House Speaker Chris Welch is encouraged and believes credit rating agencies will take positive steps when they review the budget.
“Credit agencies are looking at Illinois differently,” Welch stated. “We have the best financial outlook this state has seen in decades.”
The new fiscal year starts July 1, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.