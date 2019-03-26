URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Mayor Diane Marlin, along with the rest of Urbana's city council, voted to suspend issuing further video gambling licenses.
This is all due to a previous meeting in which Save-A-Lot was seeking adding gaming into its store and adding up to five video gambling (gaming) terminals. This raised many eyebrows and left people wondering if gaming should be added in local grocery stores.
Marlin could've made the final decision on her own, she felt it was best that the entire council board made the choice.
"I thought it was best for the community interest to not take any more applications until we think through the process," said Marlin.
She says the concern doesn't necessarily come from money or safety, but it is rather a policy issue at play.
"We need to think about what is appropriate and what is not as we re-write our liquor code."
She says the liquor code has not been rewritten or adjusted in many years and it is something she will be taking into action.
"We will be suspending these G-1 licenses. I do want to stress that all other types of liquor licenses will continue to be processed," said Marlin.
The process will take some time and a lot of revisions need to be made.