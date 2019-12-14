DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Gabby's Restaurant has been closed at this time after roaches were found inside.
A customer told the Macon County Health Department that when they were waiting for food and saw roaches crawling up the wall and onto the table.
Upon investigation, the health department found many live roaches in multiple locations in the prep kitchen. The owner was shown each area that required attention.
The facility is shut down at this time.The health department demands that the facility submits an action plan along with a $250.00 re-inspection fee in order to be reopened.