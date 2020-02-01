(WAND) - The Texas high school student who was told to cut his dreadlocks may not be walking for graduation, but he may be strutting down the red carpet.
DeAndre Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mount Belvieu, Texas, was suspended and told he wouldn't be allowed to walk at his graduation ceremony if he didn't cut his dreadlocks. It was all part of a new dross code that was started when the students returned from winter break. Him and his family say he not doing it because, "It's a part of who he is."
His story has since gone viral, drawing national attention. Even from actress Gabrielle Union.
"Hey DeAndre, I’m Gabrielle Union and I am one of the producers of the Oscar-nominated short film ‘Hair Love,’" Union said in a video to Arnold that aired Friday on "CBS This Morning."
The film is an "amazing story about this young black father with long, beautiful locs, just trying to figure out how to do his daughter’s hair," the actress said, which is why she said she had to support it in any way she could.
"The same way as when we heard about your story, and you just wanting to wear your hair, the way you want, at school," she said. "And all this scrutiny that you faced and how unwavering you have been in standing up for yourself. We also knew that we had to get involved."
Dwyane Wade, Retired NBA star and Union's husband, also addressed Arnold in the video, saying he and Union are gue fans of him.
Wade said Arnold and his mother, Sandy, would have an all-expense paid trip to Los Angeles to attend the 2020 Academy Awards on Feb. 9, while also getting the red carpet treatment.
"DeAndre, you’re such a good kid and we’ve all been so inspired by your story and this is the very least we can do for you for standing up for yourself and for your right to wear your natural hair at school," Cherry, a former NFL player, said. "We look forward to seeing you next weekend and keep up the good work. I look forward to meeting you."
Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys also surprised the teen with a $20,000 scholarship toward the college of his choice Wednesday.