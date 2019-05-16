(WAND) - With the series finally looming, many Game of Thrones fans are calling for a season 8 remake.
A Change.org petition called "Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers" has over 370,000 signatures, and gaining more supporters by the second. Spoiler alert: The season won't be getting a remake.
The petition calls for a final season that makes sense.
"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on," the petition gripes.
The organizer of the petition hopes to get 500,000 signatures.
After the show's being on hiatus for all of 2018, the premiere of season eight last month was the most-watched one-day event in HBO's more than four-decade history, according to NBC.