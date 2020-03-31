CHICAGO (WAND) - The Illinois Gaming Board has suspended video gaming operations and casino gambling through April 30.
This decision is in accordance with Governor JB Pritzker's announcement of the extension of the stay-at-home order for Illinois.
The board said they are extending the suspension to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. They say the health and safety of patrons, gaming industry employees, Gaming Board staff and all others in Illinois are a top priority.
"The Gaming Board is monitoring developments regarding COVID-19 and will continue to make decisions based on science, public health guidance, and applicable law and rules. We will also continue to update licensees and other stakeholders as new information becomes available," a statement read.