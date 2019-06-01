SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sports betting and gambling expansion has passed the Illinois House and Senate.
Governor Prtizker released a statement today Saturday in part: "Legalizing sports betting and expanding gaming will create jobs up and down the state, from Rockford to Chicago to Walker’s Bluff, where communities hungry for employment will see 10,000 new jobs. After the Supreme Court legalized sports betting, I promised the people of Illinois that sports wagering would be a key element of my legislative agenda, so that we are competitive with our neighboring states and can create more revenue for communities around Illinois.
“Gaming expansions in this state have been attempted and failed for years; this effort succeeded because of talented and dedicated public servants like Leaders Terry Link and Tony Munoz and Representatives Bob Rita and Mike Zalewski. Today is a win for the whole state.”
Under this bill, more casinos could come to the state and gambling on sports may come to parlors statewide.
The Senate Voted: 40 Yeas, 10 Nays. The bill now awaits the Governor's Signature.