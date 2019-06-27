DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Sports gambling, bigger bets and more casinos will soon be in Illinois.
Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to sign a bill bringing massive gambling expansion to the state.
The bill would legalize sports betting, bring in six more casinos — including one in Danville — and would ease limits on local video gaming parlors. Those parlors would now be able to host six terminals on site and the maximum bet would double from $2 to $4.
Pritzker and the bill's supporters say the expansion is needed to fuel infrastructure projects.
But critics, like Anita Bedell from Illinois Church Action on Alcohol and Addition Problems, say this bill will only improve the odds of an addiction epidemic.
"When you make gambling more accessible, more available and you put the state's seal of approval on it, then more people who have never gambled before will begin gambling and will get in trouble," Bedell said. "To me, this bill is a disaster for the people of our state."
Once the governor signs the bill, the gambling expansion regulations will go into effect on July 1 at the start of the new fiscal year.
Pritzker is expected to sign the gambling bill in conjunction with a capital bill meant to green light numerous projects the gambling revenue would fund.