DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters battled a garage fire Wednesday in Decatur.
Firefighters said they responded at 4:26 p.m. to 1051 W. Mound Road, where they found fire coming through the roof of a three-car garage. The garage was attached to a large 2.5 story residence located at the end of a long lane.
Responders said the home was under renovation in recent weeks and is owned by New Life Pregnancy Center.
Firefighters battled the fire as it ran through the large attic areas of the structure. They brought it under control within an hour.
Crews went through extensive overhaul at the scene. Firefighters cleared the area at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday.
There were no injuries and no people needed to be relocated.
