MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Mattoon firefighters responded to a garage fire on Thursday morning.
According to the department, at 10:55 a.m. firefighters responded to a fire on South 15th Street.
When crews arrived they found a detached garage behind a home with heavy fire and smoke showing from the garage.
Crews got a bulk of the fire knocked down in 10 minutes, according to the department.
Two neighboring garages received slight exterior damage from the vinyl siding melting due to radiant heat.
Mattoon Fire Department Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.